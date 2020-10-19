Charles W. Benz

Charles W. Benz “Bud,” born August 7, 1938 passed away Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 82.

Bud was an avid photographer, an artist and was proud of the Spring Lake Map and Guide that he produced for many years. He was a long-time employee of AT&T and the Bell System, including