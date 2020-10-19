Barbara DeSevo Rizzo

Barbara DeSevo Rizzo, 83, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, died at home Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Born in Jersey City and summered in Spring Lake, Barbara was the daughter of Edward and Eleanor DeSevo. She graduated St. Dominic Academy, Jersey City and Ladycliff College in