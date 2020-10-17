Brick patrolman charged with driving drunk, endangering children

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a township police officer with drunken driving and cruelty/neglect of children after an on-duty patrolman pulled him over on the night of Aug. 16.

Ptl. Daniel Testa was stopped on Cedar Bridge Avenue and charged with operating under the influence with a minor passenger; careless driving; reckless driving; an unsafe lane change; and operating under the influence of liquor or drugs by the arresting officer, according to a police blotter obtained by The Ocean Star.

Mr. Testa joined the Brick Township Police Department in January 2015, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Brick Police Chief James Riccio could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday afternoon.

