Wall takes on Jackson Memorial

JACKSON – The Wall football team will take a step up in competition on Friday when it travels to Jackson Memorial to take on the Jaguars.

Jackson Memorial is 2-0, this season and have yet to allow a point, defeating Neptune 35-0 to open the season and Manasquan 26-0 last week.

The Crimson Knights have outscored their opponents 99-13, defeating Point Pleasant Borough 55-13 to open the season and Neptune 44-0 last week.

Wall is ranked number one in the Shore Conference and Jackson is ranked fourth.

The two teams have played the last two seasons at Jackson with the Jaguars winning 12-6 on a wet sloppy field two years ago and the Crimson Knights winning 24-0 last season.

MANASQUAN FACES PT. BORO

Manasquan will play Point Pleasant Borough 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Panthers turf field. The Warriors are 1-1 this season, coming off a loss to Jackson Memorial.

Point Pleasant Borough is 0-2, having lost to Wall to open the season before facing non-conference foe Ramsey and falling 31-0.