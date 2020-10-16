Point Beach to hold Halloween skate contest

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough will host its first event at its newly opened skatepark at the end of October filled with ghosts, ghouls, skeletons and friendly competition.

The first-ever Point Beach Grow-O-Ween skate contest will be held on Halloween from noon to 3 p.m.

Those entered in the contest will be dressed up in their best Halloween costumes all while skating the park and hoping to win the top prize.

Children 14 and younger will skate in the contest with two age groups, 10 and younger and 11 to 14.

Former councilman Tom Toohey who organized the event said this year’s contest will be great for Point Beach.

“We’re looking forward to this thing,” said Mr. Toohey. “It’s going to be fun.”

The contest will be held in two parts as well.

“The first couple rounds are what’s called a jam,” said Mr. Toohey. “It’s a group of 10 or 12 kids that get 10 minutes just to skate the park, so it’s going to be a pretty cool thing to see.”

From there, the contest will be broken off into the finals with individual runs for the best skaters.

Mr. Toohey said it should be pretty fun to watch as the children skate in their costumes.

The community stepped up in a big way to organize the contest from the recreation committee’s chair, Ryan Simunovich, to the mayor and council along with several local businesses, Mr. Toohey said.

“It’s all through the town and they were very, very supportive,” said Mr. Toohey.

Brave New World, Gordon’s Surfshop, Barewires Surfshop, Blazing Visuals, Wanderlust and Pine Belt of Lakewood will all donate prizes as well as national brands Emerica, Reef, Nixon, Vissla and Huf.

“So many different companies jumped on and said they’d love to provide products for prizes and giveaways,” he said.

The Ark and Playa Bowls will also be providing food with Ocean Music lending a PA system for the afternoon.

“It’s really like the whole community is gathering around to put something on for the kids,” said Mr. Toohey. “It’s really kind of cool.”

The park was completed over the summer and officially opened in September. Since then everything has been running great, Mr. Toohey said.

“The skateparks have been a really positive thing so far so we’re just trying to keep it rolling in that direction,” said Mr. Toohey. “The kids have done everything that they’ve been asked to. They’re keeping it clean, they’re wearing their helmets, it’s just working out really well.”

He said since the idea of the skatepark came around, he thought of different programs to host for children in the borough including possible soon to come lessons for children.

“I was thinking what can we do along the lines of a contest and I noticed Halloween fell on a Saturday,” he said. Then following skateparks all over the country who host Halloween contests, like one in Brick Township, Mr. Toohey and the recreation committee went for it.

Mr. Toohey thanked the mayor and council for approving the contest along with some extra help from Councilman Doug Vitale.

Although the contest roster filled up only four days after it went live, those interested can direct message @skate_point_beach on Instagram to be added as an alternate if anyone drops out.

