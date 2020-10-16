Beach, Brick Memorial football plan to play

POINT BEACH — The Point Beach and Brick Memorial football teams are the only two Ocean Star squads still competing on Friday, Oct. 16.

Beach is hosting Johnson Regional at 7 p.m. for its homecoming game, and Memorial visiting Lacey with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

Brick Township’s game at Toms River East was postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The Point Boro vs Manasquan game was pushed back earlier in the week to Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m, at Boro.

Point Beach vs Johnson Regional

Point Beach hosts Johnson Regional tonight, Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

The Garnet Gulls will fight for their first win of the season, while the team and community celebrate homecoming. This is the first time the two teams will meet.

Brick Memorial vs Lacey

The Mustangs are hoping to take care of business against the Lacey Lions tonight, Friday, Oct. 16. Lacey is coming off a 42-0 win over Pinelands, while Memorial looks to bounce back after a 28-13 loss to Southern Regional.

In the last four match ups between the two, Memorial prevailed in three of them — the last coming in 2015, a 48-0 blowout.

The game will be at Lacey, with a kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.

Point Boro vs Manasquan

The over-the-bridge rivalry between Point Boro vs Manasquan will be at the home of the Panthers on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. Boro will be celebrating Senior Day as well.

Manasquan claimed the last three of four meetings between the two, the most recent coming in 2018 with the Warriors prevailing 42-28. The last Boro victory was a 27-6 win in 2017.

Brick Township vs Toms River East

Brick Township and Toms River East will go head-to-head on a new date, Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. The two teams will be battling for the first win of the season.

Brick snagged the last four of five meetings between the two, the most recent being a 20-10 victory in 2017.

