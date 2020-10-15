Safety to come first at township’s Trunk or Treat

BRICK TOWNSHIP — With a global pandemic in play, this year’s township-sponsored Trunk or Treat will differ from previous iterations of the annual event, as organizers employ new protocols to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Trunk or Treat is an event where residents, local organizations and businesses bring their vehicles, decorate them, pop the trunk and hand out treats,” according to an online announcement. “It has become one of the most popular events in Brick Township and Mayor [John] Ducey and the Council wanted to make sure it was available to Brick’s young people this year.”

Changes to the event include restricting access to Brick Township residents registered in advance only. Attendees will be required to exhibit their registration receipt and a valid ID with proof of residence upon entering the site, according to the township, which claims the policy “will be strictly enforced.”

