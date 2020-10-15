First reading held for road improvement ordinance

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea held the first reading and introduction to an bond ordinance that will provide funds for road improvements.

If approved, the bond ordinance would see $245,000 in funds appropriated for the project.

According to the borough, $180,000 of the total was provided by a New Jersey Department of Transportation Grant.

The streets that will see improvements are currently planned to be First Avenue from Washington Avenue to Shark River; Second Avenue from Washington Avenue to Shark River; and additional drainage repairs to Lincoln Avenue and including similar streets that are on file with the borough clerk.

