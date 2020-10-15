Brielle police to install license plate readers around town

BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department will be taking a more aggressive and proactive approach to combat vehicle theft and other criminal activity in the borough, Councilman Frank Garruzzo announced Monday night.

During his committee report Mr. Garruzzo read two memos from Brielle Chief of Police Gary Olsen, one of which outlines the department’s plan to combat the ongoing issue of vehicle theft in the borough.

The department plans to install six, permanently mounted, automated license plate readers in “strategic” locations throughout Brielle, Mr. Garruzzo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cameras will be used to collect data for “criminal intelligence purposes only. … There’s no personally identifiable information contained in license plate reader capture,” he said, adding that the “data by itself is completely anonymous.”

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.