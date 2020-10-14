Point Beach High School student tests positive for COVID-19

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A student at Point Pleasant Beach High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the school district.

Superintendent William Smith said the student most recently attended PPBHS on Friday, Oct. 9 and later tested positive for the virus.

“The District is coordinating closely with public health officials and will follow CDC, state, and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community,” Mr. Smith Wednesday.

“A key component of this coordination includes contact tracing, which will identify and notify close contacts of the student from/near the student’s most recent day in attendance at the high school,” he said, adding that contact tracing is being coordinated with the Ocean County Health Department.

