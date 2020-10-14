Partial test results show no additional COVID-19 cases at MHS

MANASQUAN — Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan told the board of education Tuesday night that 23 student athletes have been tested since having contact with one of three Manasquan High School students with COVID-19. Test results returned so far have come back negative, he said.

Mr. Kasyan’s report provided additional detail on the testing of students since the district’s decision last week to close the high school on Oct. 8 and shift to remote learning until Oct. 20. The move was triggered by the positive COVID-19 tests of the three students.

The superintendent said that test results are still being awaited for some of the 23 students on an unspecified athletic team who had contact with one of the three infected students, but that only negative test results had been received as of Tuesday night.

Mr. Kasyan also reported that since the start of in-person classes last month, five high school students have been sent home after reporting possible COVID-19 symptoms and 30 students have been kept home by parents because they felt ill and/or were in close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive. Manasquan Elementary School has had one student test positive for COVID-19 and continues to hold in-person classes. In addition, the superintendent said, 16 MES students have been sent home for reporting COVID-19 symptoms; two students have been quarantined due to potential exposure while traveling; and six students have been kept home by parents because they were feeling ill.

