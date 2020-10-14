Edith Schanck

Edith Schanck, 95, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall. 

Edith was born and raised and a lifelong resident of Wall Township. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School. After high school Edith worked as an executive secretary for Seaboard Service, Neptune before her