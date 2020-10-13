Woman arrested in $105K theft from Wall law firm

FREEHOLD – An Ocean County woman is facing theft charges following a 10-month investigation that revealed she stole more than $100,000 from the Wall Township law firm where she was formerly employed as the office manager, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Patricia Vaughn, 62, of Toms River, was arrested and charged Friday, Oct. 9, with second-degree theft following a joint investigation by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police Department. Ms. Vaughn was released on a summons.

In January 2020, the prosecutor’s office was contacted by Wall Township police, who had received a report from the owner of a law office in Wall Township that Ms. Vaughn had stolen funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, records of various business and personal accounts related to the law practice were reviewed, revealing numerous unauthorized transfers that Ms. Vaughn had made to operating accounts in her capacity as office manager, from 2011 through 2019, the prosecutor said, although she hid them by creating false bank statements. Ms. Vaughn then used the additional money from the operating account to give herself unauthorized salary increases and to issue herself extra paychecks totaling approximately $105,552, to which she was not entitled, he said.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.