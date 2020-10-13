Wall Township schools won’t go to phase two yet

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District has announced that it will not yet move into phase two of its Restart and Recovery Plan, citing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the local area and what the superintendent termed “a few confirmed cases in our school community.”

But officials could not be reached immediately to clarify whether Superintendent Tracy Handerhan was saying that Wall students or staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week, Manasquan High School announced that it would close its doors until Oct. 20 and shift to remote learning only after three students tested positive.

In a letter sent to Wall parents on Friday, Oct. 9, Superintendent Handerhan wrote: “This week, the school district has also seen an increase in students needing to quarantine due to exposure, as well as a few confirmed cases in our school community.”

She said school officials telephoned and emailed parents of any student who was in close contact with someone testing positive, and emailed parents of any student thought to be in casual contact.

“The safety of our students and staff is paramount. While nothing would make me happier than to return to a ‘business as usual,’ full-day, five-day operation of the schools, now, unfortunately, is not the time,” Ms. Handerhan wrote.

Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio said Wall Intermediate School had a thorough cleaning last week after a person in the building began self-quarantining. He said he did not know whether the person was a student or staff member, or if the person had tested positive or was simply in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Mr. Addonizio noted that the district is working closely with the Freehold Township Board of Health, which provides public health services to Wall Township, to monitor the situation and to facilitate contact tracing.

Ms. Handerhan, in her Oct. 9 letter, said school officials intend to share an updated plan for phase two early this week.

