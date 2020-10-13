COVID-19 cases put Point Boro girls soccer team in quarantine

POINT PLEASANT — An unspecified number of students on the girls soccer team at Point Pleasant High School have tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Tuesday.

In response, the school has placed the girls soccer season on hold, scubbing the next four scheduled games, against Lakewood and Donovan Catholic. As a result, the next scheduled game is now Oct. 26, at Pinelands.

Superintendent of Schools Vincent Smith declined to say how many students had tested positive but told The Ocean Star that all members of the girls soccer team have been instructed to quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had announced the development in a letter to parents and guardians, posted to the school district website.

“Recently, district administrators became aware that members of the Point Pleasant High School Girls Soccer Team tested positive for COVID-19,” the letter stated. “The head coach, district and school administrators were immediately notified by the parents of the student athlete affected.”

The letter further stressed to parents the need for safe practices to minimize the potential for additional infections.

“Now, more than ever, I ask you as parents to re-emphasize to your children the need to practice social distancing and to avoid social gatherings whenever possible,” the superintendent said in his letter.

“I realize this may seem like an impossible task but one that must be encouraged in order to keep our extra-curricular programs open and, most importantly, our schools as the district moves forward with the recently announced phase in plan.”

Larissa Forese also contributed to this story.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

[more_SUB]