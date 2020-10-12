Two arrested following police searches

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Officers of the police department’s Street Crimes Unit executed three search warrants on two township homes and a vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 7, leading to the arrests of two Brick residents and the seizure of 200 wax folds of heroin.

The Street Crimes Unit searched the two residences, one on Greenville Drive and the second on 3rd Street in the Laurelton Mobile Home Park, with assistance from members of the Brick Township Police Department’s patrol division and K-9 unit, according to police, who said the investigation was the result of complaints from several residents who suspected controlled dangerous substance [CDS] sales were occurring out of the two homes.

