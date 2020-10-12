Rec department rolls out Halloween home decorating contest

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Homeowners who love Halloween can now compete with their neighbors in the Brick Recreation Department’s recently announced, first annual Halloween Decorating Contest.

Participants have until Friday, Oct. 23 to register for the free event at brickrec.twp.brick.nj.us/ and then email photos of their spooky displays to jnapoli@twp.brick.nj.us, according to the department’s website. Competitors’ photos will then be posted to Brick Township’s Facebook page from Oct. 26 to noon Oct. 30, when the photo with the most “likes” will be chosen as the winner at 12 noon. The winner’s picture will be featured in the recreation department’s 2021 brochure.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.