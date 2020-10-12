COVID case in Spring Lake Heights Elementary School

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A member of the Spring Lake Heights Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent John Spalthoff said in a letter home to parents last week, prompting a quarantine protocol for about 25 students and staff as well as a disinfection and cleansing of the school building.

Those who were asked to quarantine were notified individually by the school when it learned the news, and provided with a virtual schedule for the upcoming week.

“We were notified after school hours on Thursday evening and immediately began working with the [Monmouth County Regional] Health Commission and notifying families of students who we believed were in close contact with the positive individual,” Mr. Spalthoff told The Coast Star Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Spalthoff said after the school and the Commission reviewed the school’s seating charts they determined that only 10 individuals would need to be quarantined.

“Initially, the number of students and staff quarantining was 25. After review of seating charts, the health commission decreased that number to ten which includes the positive individual.

“While disappointed that we have a positive, we are pleased that the process and protocols put in place here in SLH in conjunction with the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission were effective.”

In the letter home to parents, Mr. Spalthoff called the situation “fluid” and asked parents to continue to monitor their children and adhere to CDC guidelines.

“As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern,” he said in the letter.

Spring Lake Heights reopened its school door this fall with an in-person, full day, five days per week schedule, with families also having option for their children to attend classes remotely.

The school has employed several new procedures to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum, such as daily temperature checks, daily cleaning of used surfaces, socially distanced seating, mandatory masks and more.

Spring Lake Heights will be holding a Special Board of Education Meeting tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>