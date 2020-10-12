Brick’s first responders take on ‘Operation Total Chaos’

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Twelve local emergency response agencies fought fire and obstacles while searching for victims of a simulated disaster during a training drill dubbed “Operation Total Chaos” on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The disaster preparedness drill at the Fire Training Academy on Herbertsville Road included approximately 80 participants, according to a Brick Township Police Department announcement, and simulations of a large propane tank fire; multiple overturned motor vehicles with victims inside; an overturned school bus with victims inside; an open field search for victims; a large debris field; a structure rescue; live wires on the ground; and victim extrication.

“The purpose of the exercise was to evaluate players’ actions against current response plans and capabilities responding to a weather-related emergency in Ocean County,” said Brick Township EMS Director Rob Contreras in the police department’s press release. He developed the drill with Manchester EMS Director Rob Baran.

