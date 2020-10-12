Bernice Lucille Strock

By
Star News Group Staff
-
29 views

Bernice [B] Lucille Strock, 91, Belmar, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Shorrock Gardens Care Center, in Toms River.

Born in Perth Amboy, where she lived as a girl with her two sisters [Florence and Bobby], and where she met her husband, Reverend Francis L. Strock. As an adult living