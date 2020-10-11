Motorcyclist, 70, killed in collision on Brick Boulevard

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old township man was fatally injured Saturday when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a collision with a car on Brick Bouldevard, police said.

Ronald Tucci of Brick was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he succumbed to “lower body and internal injuries,” according to a press release issued by Sgt. Keith Donnelly, traffic safety director for the Brick Township Police Department.

Mr. Tucci was riding a Harley Davidson northbound in the right lane on Brick Boulevard at 3:56 p.m. when he shifted to the left lane in order to pass a vehicle in front of him, the press release states. In the process, he struck the right rear of a northbound Honda Accord that was switching from the left lane to the right in order to continue north on Brick Boulevard. According to the police report, Mr. Tucci unsuccessfully “attempted to brake to avoid the collision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daina Massarelli, 30, of Hanover, the driver of the Honda Accord, and a passenger, Jeanne Massarelli, 63, of Brick Township, were uninjured, police said.

“The Brick Township Police Department’s Patrol Units and Emergency Medical Services along with Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics responded to the scene,” police said.

Also responding was the Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit which began an investigation of the crash. The investigation is continuing by Ptl. Jay Lampiasi and Ptl. Thergesen of the the Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information pertaining to the crash is asked by police to contact Ptl. Lampiasi at (732) 262-1141.

[more_OS_nw]

[more_Brick]

[sub_Brick]