Manasquan Ministerium fills local food pantry

MANASQUAN — Hundreds of food items were donated to the Manasquan food bank at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday filling up the pantry to continue the Manasquan Ministerium’s work of supporting local families.

The drive was sponsored by the ministerium to begin preparing for the upcoming holiday season. With churches reopening to varying degrees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there is concern that churches may not be able to donate as usual.

“With the current situation with COVID, we don’t feel that the congregations are able to do their regular collections for our holiday meals. So we thought we could get it all done in one day after all the churches get the word out,” Ms. Fieros, who organized the drive, said Saturday.

“The response has been great from the community,” she said. “It’s been a nice steady stream [of donors].

To donate, visit the food bank at 16 Virginia Ave or visit the website at manasquanfoodpantry.org.

