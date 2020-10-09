SLH BOE appoints new board member to fill vacancy

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education voted on a new member at its meeting Thursday night, filling a vacancy after over two hours in executive session.

Anthony Carnahan was determined by the board to be the best fit of the six candidates that interviewed for the seat previously held by Erik Gardner. The term runs until the end of Dec., 2021.

Additionally, one of Mr. Carnahan’s first duties as a member of the board was to join the rest of its members in unanimously appointing Anne McGarry as the board’s Vice President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to congratulate Tony Carnahan on his appointment to the Board of Education and am confident that he will be a strong asset to the Spring Lake Heights school community,” SLHES Superintendent John Spalthoff said.

The next Spring Lake Heights Board of Education meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held both in person at the school in a limited capacity as well as virtually via Zoom.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>