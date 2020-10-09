Manasquan girls soccer suspended due to coronavirus

MANASQUAN – Manasquan High School announced on Wednesday it would go to all remote learning for two weeks due to a third positive case of coronavirus.

Manasquan also announced it would continue extra curricular activities during the two-week remote period, but one sport will be impacted, girls soccer.

The Warriors girls soccer program will not play any games for two weeks due to a positive test on the team. Manasquan postponed its game on Wednesday against Freehold Boro and is now not scheduled to play again until Oct. 21 when the Warriors are scheduled to play at Wall.

Manasquan will be forced to postpone four games during the two-week period.