Manasquan football gets big test

The Manasquan football team will get a big test on Friday when the Warriors travel to Jackson Memorial to take on the Jaguars.

The Warriors had an impressive opening game victory against Asbury Park, but the Blue Bishops are a Group I school, while Jackson Memorial is a Group IV program.

The Jaguars are coming off a 35-0 victory against Neptune in their season opener. Jackson Memorial is ranked sixth in the Shore Conference.

WALL HOSTS NEPTUNE

The Crimson Knights will be heavy favorites for the second week in a row when they host Neptune on Friday.

Wall is coming off a convincing 55-13 victory against Point Pleasant Borough in its season opener, while the Scarlet Fliers lost to Jackson Memorial 35-0 last week.