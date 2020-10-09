Brick Township and Memorial host home opener

BRICK — The Brick Township football team will be hosting Toms River North tonight, Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

Prior to kickoff, the Dragons will be celebrating Senior Night, while also honoring the late Coach Warren Wolf and his wife, along with the late Coach Dom Marino around 6:30 p.m. The Dragons look to pick up their first win of the season.

Follow @larissaforese for live updates. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brick Memorial vs Southern Regional

The Mustangs look for to pick up their first win of the season against the Rams, at home on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

Point Beach vs Asbury Park

Beach hits the road for the first time this season to take on B Central rival Asbury Park. The Garnet Gulls are also searching for their first win tonight, Friday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m.

Point Boro vs Ramsey

The Point Boro Friday night football game against Jackson Liberty was cancelled late Wednesday, according the athletic director Chris Ferrone, after a Liberty varsity football player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Boro will now play against Ramsey, at home, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m.

Follow @larissaforese for updates.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.