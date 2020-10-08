The quaint and charming town of Ocean Grove is embracing the autumn crispness in the air and celebrating the season and upcoming holiday with fun activities for all. The Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jersey Shore Arts Center have been busy planning events that are sure to make your fall and Halloween full of treats and maybe even some tricks. From Halloween decorations to fall fun like pumpkin picking, carving and corn mazes, the autumn season is full of outdoor activities and lots of excitement. It’s time to enjoy pumpkin spice and everything nice plus some spooky surprises.

The Ocean Grove Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Fall Harvest Festival Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ocean Grove’s Main Avenue, Pilgrim Pathway and Auditorium Square Park. The event will take place rain or shine and the chamber of commerce asks that everyone please practice social distancing. Masks are also required and admission is free.

The festival will feature crafters and artisans as well as live music. The Jo Wymer Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Chuck Lambert Blues from 1 to 4 p.m. The Fall Harvest Festival is one of the town’s most popular events and is a day full of fun, food and festivities. In addition to the amazing crafter and artisan booths, shop the town’s local shops as well. For more events and to sign up to be the first to know about Ocean Grove happenings, visit oceangrovenj.com.

JERSEY SHORE ARTS CENTER HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

The Jersey Shore Arts Center is getting into the Halloween spirit and offering the local communities two great family events, Halloween Trunk or Treat and Outdoor Movie event on Saturday, Oct. 31. As part of the Jersey Shore Arts Center’s mission to provide low-cost and free events, both events are free and open to the public.

“I thought about the difficulties everyone was experiencing during COVID-19 and the thought that families and kids were going to miss out on yet another holiday didn’t seem fair or right,” said Nichole Nappi, executive director of the Jersey Shore Arts Center.

The first event, Trunk or Treat will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween in the South Parking area, off of Lawrence Avenue. Those in attendance can enjoy a free holiday craft followed by trunk or treating with 16 trunks of Halloween treats. Store-bought treats are up for grabs. In order to participate in the event, all participants and guardians are required to wear face masks. Children must remain with an adult during the event. There is no registration necessary.

The Halloween craft prior to trunk or treating will be to decorate your own trick or treat bag. The cars will be spaced six feet apart so volunteers can remain safe. All precautions will be taken to provide social distancing and masks are required for entry into the South Parking area. There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the event and gloves will be provided upon request.

Continue the Halloween fun with an outdoor movie as the Jersey Shore Arts Center presents Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in the paved North Parking area. Seating will start at 5 p.m. and the feature film will begin shortly after 6 p.m. Due to limited seating in the parking area it is strongly recommended that attendees pre-register for the movie before Halloween.

In order to prevent crowding and allow for groups and social distancing, only registered attendees will be allowed to sit prior to 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and beach chairs to sit on and no tents or tables will be permitted. Masks are required to gain entry into the event and family groups must arrive together to be seated. Canned refreshments and packaged candy will be available for sale. Children 12 and under will receive free goody bags.

As previously mentioned both events are free and there will be a donation box available to those attendees willing to donate to help cover the cost of the event. For more information on both events, visit jerseyshoreartscenter.org.