Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

The quaint and charming town of Ocean Grove is a great destination to get in the mood for fall. They will be celebrating the season with fun activities geared towards all visitors and including their Fall Harvest Festival this weekend and other halloween and fall events in the area.

This week’s edition also features other events in the area that will help you kick off some autumn fun by way of food trucks, movies and music. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy the beautiful fall weather at these area events.

And while you are out and about to see the leaves changing to visit one of the many local eateries in the Monmouth and Ocean counties area. Whether you dine outside, inside or in the comfort of your own home, there are so many tasty options to choose from. Simply flip the pages of this weekly guide to find your new Top Pick for dining.