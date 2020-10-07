Peter W. Borwegen

By
Star News Group Staff
-
34 views

Peter W. Borwegen, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Peter H. and Lucy Borwegen, he lived in Edison before moving to Point Pleasant in 1985.

Pete was a United States Navy, World War II Veteran [USS Blackfin SS