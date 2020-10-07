Glimmer Glass Bridge closed until November

MANASQUAN — Due to mechanical issues, the Glimmer Glass Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for an extended period of time, the borough and county announced Wednesday.

The closure will be in effect until November, while the mechanical failure is investigated

“The Glimmer Glass Bridge will be closed until the investigation concludes,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The safety of our residents and visitors, using this bridge and our entire infrastructure in Monmouth County, is always our top priority. The county is working tirelessly to resolve this and to get the bridge fully functional.”

The bridge will remain in the “up” position and operate normally for marine traffic. Bridge operators will be stationed onsite 24/7 to ensure vessel travel safely, a notification from the county states.