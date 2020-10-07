COVID-19 cases prompt closure of Manasquan HS until Oct. 20

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School will revert to all-remote learning and remain closed until Oct. 20, following positive COVID-19 tests for three students, Superintendent Frank Kasyan announced Wednesday.

Disclosing “the third notification of a high school student this week with a positive test for COVID-19,” Mr. Kasyan added, “we have no information that these cases are related in any way. In fact, the available information indicates that all these students were infected from separate sources outside of school.”



However, the superintendent said school district and Monmouth County health officials had determined that “the most appropriate and safest course of action is to close Manasquan High School only for in-person instruction and transition to fully remote learning for a period of 14 days,” beginning Thursday Oct. 8 “with an anticipated re-opening” on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Contract tracing to determine if the student had close contact [within six feet for 10 minutes or more] with any other individuals at the school are being undertaken by school and county health officials.

“Several close contacts of the infected individual who are students of the District have been notified,” the superintendent said. “These students who were identified have been contacted and are now quarantined at home in accordance with Health Department Protocols.”

The retreat to all-remote learning does not affect Manasquan Elementary School, which has also had a student test positive for COVID-19, the superintendent said.

Also unaffected as of Wednesday afternoon are “other school extracurricular activities,” including “outdoor athletic activities … practices and games,” he said.

However, schedule ACT tests scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled, along with PSATs scheduled for high school juniors on Oct. 14.

“During this remote learning period, the high school building itself will be open if students need to retrieve materials, access technical support, etc.,” Mr. Kasyan said. “Teachers and other educational support personnel may choose to work from home or work at school. Administrators, support/clerical staff, and custodial staff must still report to work.”

