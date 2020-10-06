Mary Jane Harris

Mary Jane Harris [known to everyone as Jane], 76, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Jane grew up in Kearny and enjoyed the beach at her family’s summer home in Sea Girt. After graduating from Kearny High School in 1962, Jane attended Marjorie Webster