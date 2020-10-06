Margaret [Peg] Creedon Barrie

Margaret [Peg] Creedon Barrie, 77, Belmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Frank C. Barrie Jr. and her dear brother, Jim Creedon, who was her rock. She is survived by her daughter Erin and her husband, Ray Dutton; a