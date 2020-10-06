Kathryn Ann [Kati] Cesareo

Kati [Kathryn Ann] Cesareo, 36, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her home in Santa Cruz, California after a heroic two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Born on Christmas Day in 1983, Kati was the “best Christmas present ever” to her family. She grew up in Belmar and Wall with her