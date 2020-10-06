Doris [Townes] McKethan

By
Star News Group Staff
Doris [Townes] McKethan, 93, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept., 18,2020 at the Allegria at Ocean Grove Assisted Living facility.

Doris was born in Elizabeth and lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, before moving to Belmar in 1950. She retired as a librarian from the Belmar Elementary School after 33 years of dedicated