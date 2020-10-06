Two students test positive for COVID-19 in Manasquan schools

MANASQUAN — Two students in the school district have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Frank Kasyan announced in letters to the community. Both schools were open and operating on their regular schedules Monday.

In a letter sent out on Friday, the superintendent announced that a student at Manasquan Elementary School had tested positive. On Monday another letter went out notifying the community of an additional positive case at the high school

According to Mr. Kasyan, both students were last in their respective school buildings on Wednesday, Sept. 30. “We are providing this notification consistent with our Restart and Recovery Plan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing confidentiality restrictions, the superintendent did not go into further details about either case. He stated, however, that contact tracing by the school district and the Monmouth County Health Department has determined that two school employees, one at each school, had been in “close contact” with the students but that “no other students” outside of the infected students’ households were in close contact.



The students, staff members and any household members are now quarantined at home, Mr. Kasyan said in the letters.

“Consistent with our plan, the building custodial staff will be implementing deep cleaning protocols which include the application of chlorinated disinfecting spray, which is EPA-approved to neutralize COVID-19, on all surfaces in the building,” the superintendent said.

“The custodial staff is also inspecting all filters in unit ventilators and rooftop HVAC units and vacuumed all supply and return vents in all classrooms. These measures were taken in addition to our normal enhanced cleaning protocols that are in place daily.”

Mr. Kasyan concluded by assuring parents and other in the school district that they would be notified of any further positive COVID-19 cases in staff or students.

“Please be aware, our plan was designed anticipating that cases would sporadically arise and that, when they do, the number of school community members affected and the impact on the District is minimized” Mr. Kasyan said.

“Our restart protocols, implemented in both schools, that include the wearing of masks and social distancing, minimize the risks of the spread of the virus in our schools which is evident in this case given the lack of close contacts.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.