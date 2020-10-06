Amy R. Zuber, 59, passed away at Laurelton Complete Care in Brick, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from complication of diabetes.
Amy is survived by her three siblings, Lisa Sharkey of Waterloo, Ontario, Joseph Zuber [Chris Howe] of Larchmont, New York, and Krista Zuber of New York, New York. She was a proud
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)