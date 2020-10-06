Amy R. Zuber

Star News Group Staff
Amy R. Zuber, 59, passed away at Laurelton Complete Care in Brick, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from complication of diabetes.

Amy is survived by her three siblings, Lisa Sharkey of Waterloo, Ontario, Joseph Zuber [Chris Howe] of Larchmont, New York, and Krista Zuber of New York, New York. She was a proud