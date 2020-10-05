Thomas Joseph Lavin

Thomas Joseph Lavin, 81, of Spring Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Mr. Lavin was born in Bronx, New York on Feb. 5, 1939, to Thomas and Jane [Curran] Lavin. He was educated at St. Jerome’s Grammar School and Cardinal Hayes High School [Class of 1956]. In 1959, he began his career with the