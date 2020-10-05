Margaret Lahr

By
Star News Group Staff
-
55 views

Margaret “Peggy” Lahr, 84, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.

Peggy was born on May 27, 1936 in Renvyle, Co. Galway, Ireland to Joseph and Catherine [Heanue]  Ribbon. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1954, settling in New York, New York and worked from 1955 to 1991 for the Equitable