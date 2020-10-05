Margaret Lahr

Margaret “Peggy” Lahr, 84, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.
Peggy was born on May 27, 1936 in Renvyle, Co. Galway, Ireland to Joseph and Catherine [Heanue] Ribbon. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1954, settling in New York, New York and worked from 1955 to 1991 for the Equitable
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)