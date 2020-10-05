Lavallette finds rust on recently painted water tower

LAVALLETTE — The borough’s water tower shows signs of rust. This comes only three years after major repairs, estimated by the borough to last around 25 years.

“We discovered, unfortunately, some rust on the water tower,” said Borough Administrator Robert Brice.

Mr. Brice says from the ground the borough can see rust in the welding seams as well as small rusted specs around the tank, which the administrator referred to as “jagged specs” coming through the paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The borough’s elevated water tower on Washington Avenue was sandblasted and repainted by Brave Industrial Paint, based in Long Branch, in 2017

At the time, the council allocating $1.3 million to the repainting of the 500,000-gallon tank approving the lowest bidder, Brave Industrial Paint, at $776,400, almost half of the initial estimate.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.