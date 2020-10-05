Charles Behm

Charles T. “Poppy” Behm, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home where he resided in Brielle.

He was born to John and Anna Mager Behm on November 14, 1929 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Charles served in the Field Artillery Branch of the United States