Vendors, community turn out for Town Yard Sale and Craft Fair

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Windward Beach Park was a hub of activity Saturday as community members from near and far come out to browse the various goods available at the fifth annual Town Yard Sale and Craft Fair.

Around 100 vendors, including 60 crafters and 40 yard-sellers, opened up shop for visitors of all ages to purchase items, including jewelry, scented soaps, attire, children’s toys, sports paraphernalia, signs, holiday decor, and much more, during the event Oct. 3, which ran in the park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I have been in other fairs like this but this is my first one here in Windward Beach,” said Jamie Castaldo, of Lani V. Bling Boutique.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like to be around people, I like to talk to people and interact with people and put a smile on their face, even though right now I can’t see it behind the mask, but you can see it in their eyes and I love that.

“Everyone here has been amazing and this [setup] just shows a little of the variety of what we have … jewelry for every fashion, so so far it has been a good day.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.