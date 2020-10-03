Teen gets four years in connection to Brick shooting

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township teenager has been sentenced to four years in state prison in connection with a shooting near Brick Memorial High School last October that wounded a student and caused a lockdown.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Oct. 2 that Luis Rivas, 17, of Brick Township, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels Friday as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault.

In March Mr. Rivas voluntarily waived jurisdiction in the county’s Family Court, in which he would have been tried as a juvenile. In addition to being charged with four counts of attempted murder, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting occurred on Oct. 22 of last year just as Brick Memorial High School was letting out around 1:45 p.m. A high school student walking home from school on Lanes Mill Road, about a quarter mile from the school, was shot before running back to the high school. After police were notified, the high school and other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, and the victim was treated at Ocean Medical Center.

“Video surveillance depicted Rivas and a second juvenile, Alonzo Legrande, now 18, of Asbury Park, acting together and in support of one another in carrying out the shooting,” a release from the prosecutor’s office state.

“Further investigation revealed that Legrande was the individual who actually fired the weapon. Rivas was apprehended on Oct. 26, 2019, and has been lodged in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center since his apprehension.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.