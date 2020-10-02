Ocean Star football season openers

POINT BEACH — Point Beach will kickoff the season at home against a familiar foe, Keansburg. The Garnet Gulls defeated the Titans twice last year and are looking to start 2020 season 1-0.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m. Follow @larissaforese on Twitter for updates.

Point Boro vs Wall

The Panthers look to experience as they begin the season on the road and against the Central Jersey Group III champions. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Follow @lenbardsley on Twitter for updates.

Brick Memorial vs Donovan Catholic

Brick Memorial will turn to its skilled backfield in the season opener at Donovan Catholic tonight at 7 p.m.

Brick Township vs Southern Regional

The Dragons returning skill players and new quarterback will test the Southern Regional Rams on the road tonight at 7 p.m.

