Fishing Derby returns to Point Beach Inlet Saturday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An Inlet Fishing Derby, presented by the borough’s recreation committee, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, with children competing for prizes in several age groups.

According to Councilman Doug Vitale, the committee is excited to be able to hold the Oct. 3 event for borough children after so many summer events were canceled this year, due to the pandemic.

“The recreation committee used to hold a family fishing day several years ago, which was very popular,” said Mr. Vitale. “They stopped for some time so we decided to bring it back.”

Mr. Vitale said he hoped this new rendition of the event becomes a popular and friendly competition among children in the borough. About 50 participants are signed up and will line the inlet to compete for prizes awarded by age group, including largest and smallest fish.

The sponsors, Jersey Hooker Inlet Bait and Tackle and Fishermen’s Supply Co. are supplying the prizes.

Registration has now been closed in order to allow for the social distancing and other safety measures required due to COVID-19.

“It’s going to be spaced out so we have enough social distancing between the kids,” said Mr. Vitale, “not only for COVID but for fishing pole safety.”

He said the inlet will be blocked off during the derby to allow for this spacing and to keep everyone present safe. Parking will also be limited.

“We’ll have some local fisherman on hand to help out the kids with putting the bait on taking the fish off all that kind of stuff,” said Mr. Vitale.

Children who are registered will receive a T-shirt for the derby but are asked to bring their own rod, tackle and bait.

