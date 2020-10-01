It’s that time of year again when calendars are filled with fall activities like apple and pumpkin picking, visits to sunflower farms, vineyard exploring and more. While COVID-19 has certainly spoiled plans and cancelled events for the majority of 2020, fall activities are still on, with social distancing guidelines and precautions of course. So with your Instagram feed beginning to be flooded with fall photos, why not add something fun to your fall bucket list? A trip to a local vineyard makes a perfect autumn activity for taking in beautiful fall foliage while also enjoying a glass of wine and quality time with family and friends and of course there is sure to be a photo op for your own social media feed. Head to one of the vineyards in Monmouth and Ocean counties one weekend this fall for plenty of autumn fun or head to one of the other vineyards in New Jersey and make a day trip out of it.

4JG’S ORCHARDS & VINEYARDS

The Giunco family made its first barrel of wine from a handpicked selection of grapes grown at their Colts Neck farm in 2002. The vineyard is located in a historic farming area at 127 Hillsdale Road, Colts Neck, and is named after the four founding family members of the Giunco family. Four JG’s Orchards & Vineyard was founded in 1999 and with the harvest currently in the air, 4JG’s invites you to come experience the beauty of the vineyard while relaxing and sipping award-winning wines.

4JG’s is offering its guests the ultimate outdoor experience with tastings in their outside picnic area. The vineyard cannot currently host parties over six guests and guests under the age of 21 and pets are not permitted. Reservations are strongly recommended to ensure seating for your party. 4JG’s invites you to join the fun, tastings and a stroll through the vineyard for the perfect fall activity. The winery is open every Saturday and Sunday with exclusive curbside service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and tastings and curbside is available from 12 to 5 p.m. Guests can also enjoy Piano Music by Daniel on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For a full menu, social distance tastings and additional information, visit 4jgswinery.com.

CREAM RIDGE WINERY

Cream Ridge Winery was founded in 1988 by Tom and Joan Amabile and has a tradition of making small batches of wine in their own special way. Since its inception the Amabile family have enjoyed the passion for wine and the joy of spending time with their customers, whom they prefer to call friends. Tim and Jackie Schlitzer currently manage Cream Ridge Winery and bring the Amabile and Schlitzer families together as they move toward the next 30 years of wine making enjoyment. Cream Ridge Winery has a tradition of making small batches of wine in their own special way.

The winery, 145 County Road 539, Cream Ridge, currently has its front lawn area opened on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Tailgate Socials on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. No more than six people in a group. Reservations are required on weekends. Curbside pickup is also available Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and winery updates, visit creamridgewines.com.

LAURITA WINERY

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt takes its name from the first names of owners Randy Johnson and Ray Shea’s mothers, Laura and Rita, to whom the winery is dedicated. A sustainable alternative, Laurita Winery is linked to the local area through tradition, culture and respect for its natural resources. Laurita Winery’s estate grown wines reflect old world traditions and the vision of wine’s place at the table as a compliment to food. According to the site, to sip their wines is to savor the freshness of the taste of grapes at their source.

The winery is open under state mandated guidelines Wednesdays through Sundays by reservation only. Tables can be booked for both weekdays and weekends and curbside pickup is also available. The RED Pizza Express truck will be at the winery daily for outdoor dining. Outside food and beverages are prohibited.

For reopening guidelines, upcoming events and additional information, visit lauritawinery.com.

FOX HOLLOW VINEYARDS

Fox Hollow Vineyards, 939 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, is owned and operated by sixth-generation farmers who make up the Casola family. The Casola family decided to diversify into vineyards and wine-making for future generations. The family prides themselves on the cultivation of premium grapes, which are all hand tended and harvested before being skillfully crafted into their fine wines. The Casola family’s expertise in farming is what makes them stand out. See for yourself by stopping by this fall.

Fox Hollow Vineyards is open for outdoor dining and is first come first serve with no reservations required. The winery’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Alcohol is done being served 30 minutes prior to closing and food is done being served 45 minutes prior to closing. Guests must be 21 years or older to enter the winery premises. Live music is featured Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Fox Hollow Vineyards has extremely strict guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19 and the winery asks that you please read their policies prior to going.

For policies, menus and additional information, visit foxhollowvineyards.com.