Opening weekend of Football season

WALL – Wall will kick off its football season on Friday night when it hosts Point Pleasant Borough at 7 p.m.

The Crimson Knights go into the game as the top ranked team in the Shore Conference after winning the Central Jersey Group III title last season and going 12-1 on the season.

Wall will not be selling at tickets to its game against the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manasquan hosts Asbury Park

Manasquan will host Asbury Park, 2 p.m. on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field. The Warriors are coming off a 4-6 season last year.