Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

‘Tis the season for apple picking, pumpkin painting and visits to flower farms. Grab your sweater and a friend and head out into the world to enjoy these fall activities. How about a new-ish activity for your calendar this year — tour a local winery.

While Covid-19 is changing our daily habits and the outings we take, visiting a local winery, apple farm, pumpkin farm, etc. still remain high on the list of safe outdoor activities. This week, we feature your local options for exploring vineyards in our area.