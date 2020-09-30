Sea Girt superintendent reports on school health data

SEA GIRT — As promised in July, Sea Girt Elementary School Superintendent Rick Papera presented a review of health data that has been compiled since the start of school during last week’s board of education meeting.

Each day the district reviews multiple streams of data including that at the state, regional, county and local levels. At each level data has seemed to be relatively consistent, Mr. Papera stated.

“You can look at this consistency a number of ways,” he said, “as things aren’t getting any worse, but we can also look at it as things aren’t getting any better. We’re staying pretty consistent with all of the measures we have in place.”

Sea Girt Elementary School is part of the state’s central-east region, which comprises schools in Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex and Union counties. Each week, the state updates the risk level for each of its six regions, which can be ranked as low, moderate, high or very high.

At the time of his presentation, the central-east region was in the moderate risk category, however, Mr. Papera noted that the region has fluctuated between low and moderate.

“These risk levels directly have an impact on how we react to any positives that will be reported,” he said. “We are doing a good job of maintaining and keeping this virus at bay in our local area.”

One of the most important tools that the school utilizes is the daily health screening form, which requires parents to record their child’s symptoms and exposure to COVID-19 each morning before school.

