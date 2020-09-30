Noel Reyes Rivera, 57, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Noel was born and raised in Puerto Rico and lived in New Jersey for many years. He worked as an HVAC and plumbing technician.

He was predeceased by his father, Enrique Reyes; mother, Julia Rivera; and brother, Enrique Reyes Jr.

Surviving are his sister, Marisol Reyes; brother-in-law, Francisco Suazo; and son, Noel Enrique Haga. Also surviving are his aunt, who he loved like a mother, Nereida Perez; uncle, Anibal Figueroa; many nieces, nephews, cousins and Carmen Lopez, who loved him like a son.

Funeral services were held at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road.